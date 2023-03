Barkov (hand) picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Penguins.

He had missed three games due to injury and looked strong in his return. Barkov made a sweet cross-ice pass from the right corner to Aaron Ekblad, who made no mistake on a second-period power play. His shot late in the second created a rebound that Eetu Luostarinen poked in from the crease. It was Barkov's first multi-point game in eight. He delivered three points Jan. 28 against Boston.