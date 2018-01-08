Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two points in Sunday's loss
Barkov scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
He was also one of only two Panthers to solve Sergei Bobrovsky in the eight-round shootout. Barkov now has two goals and seven points in his last seven games, and if he can avoid the injuries that have plagued him throughout his time in the NHL, the 22-year-old is well on his way to shattering his previous career high of 59 points set in 2015-16.
