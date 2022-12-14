Barkov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the second period, as the Panthers pulled away after grabbing a 1-0 lead in the first. It's Barkov's first multi-point performance in four games since returning from a bout of pneumonia, and he has yet to really catch fire so far this season, recording six goals and 21 points through 23 games.