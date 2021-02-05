Barkov recorded a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Nashville.
Barkov assisted on Aaron Ekblad's power-play marker in the first minute of the second period, then scored himself with the extra man later in the frame. Florida's first-line center has three goals and six assists through seven games.
