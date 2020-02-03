Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Unavailable against Toronto

Barkov (lower body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Barkov is considered day-to-day moving forward, so there's a chance he could be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets. Luckily for the Panthers, it's not a serious injury as they look to hang onto a playoff spot, but this is a big loss to overcome, as he's racked up 54 points through 50 games.