Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Unavailable against Toronto
Barkov (lower body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Barkov is considered day-to-day moving forward, so there's a chance he could be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets. Luckily for the Panthers, it's not a serious injury as they look to hang onto a playoff spot, but this is a big loss to overcome, as he's racked up 54 points through 50 games.
