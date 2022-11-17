Barkov will miss Thursday's game against Dallas because of a non-COVID illness.

Barkov has four goals and 14 points in 16 contests this season. His absence would leave a big hole in the Panthers' lineup even under normal circumstances, but Florida didn't have any spare healthy skaters on its roster, so the team will dress just 11 forwards and six defensemen Thursday. Anton Lundell, Eric Staal and Sam Bennett will probably log meaningfully more ice time than normal.