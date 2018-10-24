Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Uncharacteristically struggles in loss
Barkov was on the ice for all but one goal against during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Barkov had quite possibly one of his worst performances in quite a while. Not only was he kept off the scoresheet, but he also ended the night a minus-three while seeing another go by him on the penalty kill. Despite this performance, the Panthers' top center still has six points in seven games and is fourth amongst all forwards in the league for time on ice per game (22:43).
