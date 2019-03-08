Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Underrated stud leading kitties

Barkov scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

It was his first multi-point game in seven games. But Barkov still leads the kitties with 70 points (29 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games. He's one of the underrated studs in the NHL.

More News
Our Latest Stories