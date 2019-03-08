Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Underrated stud leading kitties
Barkov scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
It was his first multi-point game in seven games. But Barkov still leads the kitties with 70 points (29 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games. He's one of the underrated studs in the NHL.
