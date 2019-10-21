Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Viewed as day-to-day

The Panthers are viewing Barkov as day-to-day after he sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Barkov logged just under two minutes of ice time and put one shot on net before departing from the game following his second shift of the day. While it sounds like the 24-year-old center avoided an overly serious injury, his availability for Tuesday's game against the Penguins is in question. Barkov has produced six points -- all assists -- through Florida's first eight games.