Barkov (hand) will not play Thursday versus San Jose, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Barkov has missed practice the last two days and the Panthers decided that he would be unable to go. Barkov saw his 11-game points streak come to an end Monday. The talented center has 14 goals and 47 points in 43 games this season.
