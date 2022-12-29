Barkov (lower body) will return to the lineup against Montreal on Thursday,
Barkov is expected to center the first line with Carter Verhaeghe and Colin White on his wings. Barkov missed the last three games as the Panthers failed to pick up a point with their top pivot out of the lineup. He has six goals and 22 points in 25 games this season.
