Barkov (illness) won't suit up for Monday's road game against the Oilers, Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein reports.
Barkov will miss his second straight game due to the illness. Jonah Gadjovich will remain in the lineup Monday. Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell will be Florida's top-six centers against the Oilers. Barkov has recorded nine goals and 29 points through 22 appearances.
