Barkov (lower body) won't play Monday against Edmonton.
Barkov is considered day-to-day after leaving Friday's 2-1 win over Ducks early in the third period. He has accounted for six goals, 11 assists, 48 shots on net and 16 hits in 16 games this campaign. Anton Lundell is projected to replace Barkov on the top line in Monday's contest.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Exits Friday's contest•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Manages helper•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Grabs pair of points•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hot streak continues•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Collects two points in win•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Nets goal in OT victory•