Barkov (lower body) won't be available to play Monday against Boston, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Barkov, who was injured in Saturday's game against New Jersey, is listed as day-to-day. Eetu Luostarinen is projected to play between Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe on Monday. Barkov has registered six goals and 22 points in 25 games this season.