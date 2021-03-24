Barkov (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Blackhawks.
Barkov will miss a second straight contest with his lower-body issue. The 25-year-old Finn has been exceptional this season, having racked up 13 goals and 37 points in 31 games, so fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Dallas.
