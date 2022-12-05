Barkov (illness) will not be in Tuesday's lineup against Winnipeg, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov is "getting close" to returning but he'll miss his sixth consecutive game Tuesday. The 27-year-old looked to be finding his groove offensively with seven points in his last four appearances. He could be back as early as Thursday against Detroit.
