Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Wreaks havoc on Flames
Barkov amassed a goal and two assists -- plus a power-play helper -- to complement a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 road win over the Flames.
Barkov's actually starting the majority of his even-strength shifts in the defensive zone (57.3 percent), but he's a smooth operator in transition and possesses terrific vision. The Finn has established a new career high in assists (34), plus he's close to a point-per-game clip with 19 goals to boot. It's easy to see why Barkov is a top-line center with a role on the No. 1 power-play unit.
