Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Assigned to AHL affiliate By RotoWire Staff Feb 5, 2021 at 3:35 pm ET1 min read The Panthers assigned Heponiemi to AHL Syracuse on Friday.The Panthers replaced Heponiemi with Owen Tippett on their active roster, so the former could be in line for an extended stay with Syracuse. The 22-year-old winger has picked up one goal in three games this campaign.