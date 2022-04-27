Heponiemi was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
At this point it isn't clear if Heponiemi will get a chance to crack the big club's lineup before the regular season comes to an end following Friday's matchup with Montreal. He's gone scoreless through four NHL appearances this year.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Sent down to minors•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Added to taxi squad•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Demoted to AHL affiliate•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Assigned to taxi squad•