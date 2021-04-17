Heponiemi was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday.
Heponiemi hasn't cracked the Panthers' lineup since Feb. 4 against Nashville, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 22-year-old rookie could be in for an extended stay with Syracuse.
