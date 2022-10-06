Heponiemi will get a look on Florida's top line during Thursday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Heponiemi will skate alongside Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart in the contest. There has been plenty of experimentation with line combinations during training camp for the Panthers. Heponiemi is in the mix for a roster spot, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he spent most of the year in the minors again. He picked up one assist in six NHL appearances last season.