Heponiemi registered an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Heponiemi made his season debut Tuesday and assisted on a Frank Vatrano goal in the third period. The only other point in Heponiemi's career was a goal versus the Red Wings in his NHL debut on Jan. 30. The 22-year-old winger could get a longer look in the lineup now that the Panthers have a clinched a playoff spot.