Heponiemi will join up with Karpat of the Finnish league for the 2018-19 campaign, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rather than stay in the WHL, Heponiemi will take his talents abroad in order to further his development. The 19-year-old will likely face more difficult competition in a professional league than he would have by staying in juniors. Selected by the Panthers with the 40th overall pick of the 23017 NHL Draft, the center will likely stay in Finland for the bulk of the upcoming season.