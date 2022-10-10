The Panthers waived Heponiemi on Sunday, per CBS Sports.
Heponiemi scored nine goals and 39 points in 56 games with AHL Charlotte last season. He should spend most of the 2022-23 campaign in the minors assuming he clears waivers.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Getting look on top line•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Secures two-way deal•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Returning to AHL Charlotte•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Back with big club•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Sent down to minors•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Added to taxi squad•