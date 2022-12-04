Heponiemi scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Heponiemi made the most of his 8:24 of ice time, scoring a third-period tally to stretch the Panthers' lead to 4-1. The 23-year-old didn't get much time, as Florida began the game with 11 forwards and lost Patric Hornqvist (upper body) in the second period. With injuries piling up, Heponiemi should be able to stay with the big club for a while as an emergency recall. He has two points, five shots on net, two hits, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating in six outings this season.