Heponiemi scored the overtime winner in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Red Wings.

The 22-year-old couldn't have found a better way to mark his NHL debut, as Heponiemi tapped home a cross-crease feed from Anthony Duclair to beat Thomas Greiss. A second-round pick in 2017, Heponiemi had six goals and 14 points in 16 games for Modo in Sweden's second division before the NHL season began, and he has the skills to work his way off the fourth line if he continues to capitalize on his chances.