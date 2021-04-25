Heponiemi was added to the taxi squad Sunday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Heponiemi hasn't seen any NHL action since early February and has tallied six points in six AHL games. The 5-foot-10 forward scored a goal in his NHL debut this season and could see some time in the bottom-six again at some point.
