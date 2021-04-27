Heponiemi was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
Heponiemi and fellow rookie Grigori Denisenko were both promoted to the roster from the taxi squad, suggesting one or both could see game action Tuesday in Nashville. The 22-year-old Heponiemi has one goal in three NHL games this season, but he hasn't made an appearance since Feb. 4.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Dropped to AHL affiliate•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Up from AHL•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Plays hero in NHL debut•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Promoted to NHL roster•