Heponiemi was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
Heponiemi was at Panthers' morning practice Thursday. He was sent down a week ago when the Panthers recalled netminder Alex Lyon. Heponiemi has five goals and eight points in 18 AHL games, while picking up a goal and an assist in seven games with the Panthers this season.
