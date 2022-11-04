Heponiemi has been recalled from AHL Charlotte on Friday by the Panthers, according to David Dwork of Local 10 Miami.
Heponiemi passed through waivers before the start of the season and was sent to Charlotte where he had two goals and four points in six games. Heponiemi had one assist in six games with Florida last season and will be a depth player at this time with the Panthers.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Lands on waivers•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Getting look on top line•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Secures two-way deal•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Returning to AHL Charlotte•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Back with big club•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi: Sent down to minors•