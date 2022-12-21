Heponiemi was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
With Anton Lundell (upper body) set to return to the lineup against New Jersey on Wednesday, the Panthers are no longer in need of Heponiemi's services up front. Heponiemi, who's picked up three points through 10 top-level appearances this campaign, will likely continue to bounce between levels throughout the season.
