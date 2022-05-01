Heponiemi was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Heponiemi logged his only point of the season, an assist, in Friday's 10-2 loss to the Canadiens. The 23-year-old played in six NHL games this season but probably won't be a factor in the postseason for the Panthers.
