Heponiemi signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Tuesday.
Heponiemi tallied nine goals and 39 points in 56 games with AHL Charlotte last season. The 23-year-old forward has three points in 15 career NHL appearances. He'll likely spend most of the 2022-23 campaign in the minors but could see some time in Florida's bottom-six as well.
