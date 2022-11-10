Heponiemi was sent to the AHL on Thursday.
Heponiemi has an assist in two games with Florida this season while averaging 10:29 of ice time. He also has two goals and four points in six AHL contests. Florida has promoted him occasionally over the last three seasons, but it's typically been to serve in a bottom-six role.
