Heponiemi inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Wednesday.

Heponiemi opted to forgo his final season of junior eligibility and instead play in Finland last year for Karpat. The youngster racked up 46 points in 50 games before adding another three goals in the playoffs. The winger will head back to North America and will likely start the year in the minors with AHL Springfield, though a call-up or two during the season certainly isn't out of the question.