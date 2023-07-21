Heponiemi signed a one-year contract with EHC Biel of Switzerland's National League on Friday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Heponiemi played 25 games over three years in his NHL career, scoring twice and adding four assists. He spent most of his time with AHL Charlotte over the last two seasons. Heponiemi had 12 goals and 31 assists in 62 AHL games in 2022-23. The Panthers gave Heponiemi a qualifying offer in June, so they will retain his NHL rights.