Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: Dealt in minor league deal
Saarela was traded to Florida from Chicago in exchange for defenseman Ian McCoshen on Tuesday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old has yet to suit up in NHL action to this point in his career, and will join a young up-and-coming club with a new coach. Saarela collected 54 points in 69 AHL games last season, and was a big part of the Calder Cup winning Charlotte team, racking up 17 points in 19 playoff games. He is expected to report to AHL Springfield following the trade, and could have a chance to see his first NHL action with the Panthers.
