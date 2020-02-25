Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: Good to go
Saarela (upper body) is expected to be available for Tuesday's game against Arizona, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Saarela exited Saturday's loss to Vegas in the third period with an upper-body injury, but whatever forced him from that contest clearly wasn't overly serious. The 23-year-old rookie is expected to center the Panthers' fourth line against the Coyotes.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: Injured in Saturday's game•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: Notches first NHL goal•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: Up from AHL•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: Reassigned to minors•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: Windy road leads to Florida debut•
-
Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: Promoted from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.