Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: Injured in Saturday's game
Saarela (upper body) was injured in the third period of Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Saarela brought the Panthers within a goal earlier in the third period, but he didn't return after seemingly injuring his shoulder. Per Richards, head coach Joel Quenneville had no update on the Finn's status after the contest. He'll have a couple days to heal up before Tuesday's game against the Coyotes.
