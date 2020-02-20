Saarela potted a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Saarela corralled Aaron Ekblad's shot that bounced off the end boards, tucking the puck past John Gibson for the Panthers' third tally. The 23-year-old Finn earned his first NHL goal and point on the play -- he's added eight shots in four contests this year. For now, Saarela figures to serve in a bottom-six role, which makes it unlikely that fantasy owners will have interest in the third-round pick from 2015.