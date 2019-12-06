Saarela was recalled from AHL Springfield on Friday.

Saarela's promotion will provide the Panthers with additional forward depth for their back-to-back Saturday and Sunday against the Blue Jackets and Sharks, respectively, with Jayce Hawryluk (upper body) still unavailable. The 22-year-old Saarela has racked up 10 points in 17 minor-league contests this year, which could earn him a look in a bottom-six role while with the big club.