Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: Up from AHL
The Panthers recalled Saarela from AHL Springfield on Tuesday.
Saarela will bolster the Panthers' depth at forward as the club begins a four-game road trip on the West Coast. The 23-year-old previously appeared in three games with Florida in December, averaging 11:41 of ice time in those outings.
