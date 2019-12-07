Panthers' Aleksi Saarela: Windy road leads to Florida debut
Saarela will make his NHL regular season debut Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Florida promoted Saarela from AHL Springfield on Friday, and he won't have to wait long to slot into game action. The 22-year-old Finn was originally a third-round selection of the Rangers back in 2015 before being traded to Carolina, where he dressed for one playoff game. He was later traded to Chicago and then Florida, but Saarela has finally worked his way up to the NHL. Now let's see if he's here to stay.
