Lyon turned aside 12 of 15 shots in relief in a 7-2 loss to Vegas in Game 2 on Monday.

Lyon entered the contest at 7:10 of the second period after Sergei Bobrovsky surrendered four goals on 13 shots. Lyon held the fort for the remainder of the frame, but then was beaten three times on 10 shots in the third period, stifling any hope of a comeback. Still, the 30-year-old wasn't charged with the loss, so his playoff record remains at 1-2 this year. He also has a 3.63 GAA and an .888 save percentage in four postseason outings.