Lyon was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.

Florida returned Mack Guzda to the minors in a corresponding move. Lyon won both of his starts with the Checkers this weekend, allowing just one goal on 35 shots. He has permitted 23 goals on 203 shots at the NHL level this season en route to a 3-2-1 record. Lyon could start this week with the Panthers set to visit Detroit on Monday and play in Philadelphia on Tuesday.