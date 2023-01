Lyon stopped 20 of 25 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. After winning his first two games of the season for Florida, Lyon crashed back to earth with a thud. Spencer Knight returned from AHL Charlotte on Monday but didn't get the start, so look for Lyon to return to the No. 2 role in net starting Tuesday against the Penguins, and eventually get bumped back to Charlotte himself once Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body) is healthy.