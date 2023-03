Lyon stopped 18 of 20 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

Lyon got his second win in as many days with Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) unavailable. The 30-year-old Lyon allowed a goal to Sean Farrell in the first period before Rafael Harvey-Pinard added a power-play marker in the third en route to an eventual 5-2 victory. Lyon improves to 5-3-1 with an .888 save percentage this season.