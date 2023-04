Lyon stopped 39 of 40 shots, leading the Panthers to a 2-1 victory over the Sabres on Tuesday.

The third star of the game, Lyon was sensational, allowing just one goal to Dylan Cozens in the first period. With Sergei Bobrovsky out for the fourth straight game with an illness, Lyon picked up his fourth straight victory, allowing just five goals in that stretch. As Florida is in the middle of a tight playoff push, Lyon could hold onto the starting gig even when Sergei Bobrovsky returns.