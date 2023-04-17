Lyon was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports, indicating he'll be between the road pipes for Game 1 against the Bruins.

Lyon will be making his ninth consecutive appearance in the crease for the Panthers, having supplanted Sergei Bobrovsky as the preferred option in the crease. In those prior eight outings, the 30-year-old Lyon went 6-1-1 with a 1.87 GAA, .943 save percentage and one shutout. While Lyon gets the first look, his hold on the starting gig should probably be considered tenuous at best with Bobrovsky waiting in the wings.