Lyon will guard the road goal Tuesday against Philadelphia, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Lyon permitted 23 goals on 203 shots in six NHL appearances this season en route to a 3-2-1 record. This will be his first contest with the Panthers since a 38-save performance in a 4-3 overtime win over Boston on Jan. 28. The Flyers sit 30th in the league this campaign with 2.61 goals per game.